Two teenagers punch woman in the face in Northampton after she told them no to cash

Two teenage boys, aged between 13 and 15, punched a woman in the face after she refused to hand over her phone and money in an attempted robbery in Northampton.

The incident happened at the bus stop in Blackthorn Road on Thursday, August 22, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm, when a woman was approached by two boys who demanded money from her.

Witnesses are being sought after an attempted robbery in Northampton.

When she told them no, they tried to steal her mobile phone before punching her in the face. Another woman then intervened and the two boys ran off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a white boy with wavy blond hair and a pale complexion, aged 13-14, about 5ft 4in, of average build and wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

"The second offender is described as a white boy with a tanned complexion, aged 13-15, about 5ft 6in and of medium build.

"He had a slight Irish accent and was wearing a black puffa jacket with a hood, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.