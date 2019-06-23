Two murder suspects still in police custody following village stabbing

Detectives investigating a murder in Little Harrowden say that they are still questioning a man and a woman this afternoon.

Northants Police have two people in custody on suspicion of murder following the stabbing in Little Harrowden, near Wellingborough, on Friday evening (June 21).

Parts of the village were taped-off

Officers who are investigating the circumstance of the death of a 44-year-old man are still questioning a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman today (Sunday, June 23).

Two other men who had been arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation have since been released.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after they were called to reports of a serious incident in Hardwick Road, Little Harrowden, at around 8.30pm on Friday.

A 44-year-old man had suffered a serious injury and was pronounced dead after being taken to KGH and then University Hospital Coventry.

Yesterday (Saturday) officers drafted in from across the county helped carry out fingertip searches and took part in door-to-door enquiries in a bid to piece together what happened.

Detectives are urging anyone who has any information contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.