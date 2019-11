Two motorcycles were stolen by burglars from a showroom in Northampton on Saturday night (November 2).

A KTM 690 Enduro R in white and orange and a BMW S1000 RR in red were taken from the business in Letts Road between 10.45pm and 11pm.

A KTM 690 Enduro R was stolen during the burglary. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.