Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to after a bank card was used fraudulently in a number of Northampton shops.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 29, at about 4.15pm, when two men entered a number of stores in Kettering Road and Wellingborough Road and used a bank card fraudulently.

The men in the images or anyone who knows them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.