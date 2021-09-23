Two men sought by police over Raunds Asda theft

Police are asking members of the public for help

By Kate Cronin
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:43 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:44 am
Trolley dash.. police believe these two men might be able to help with their enquiries

Two men are being sought in connection with a theft from the Asda supermarket in Michael Way, Raunds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

CCTV stills have been released of the pair who police officers believe may have information about the theft that took place between 10.30am and 11.05am on Thursday, September 16.

Anyone who may recognise the men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 2100538440.