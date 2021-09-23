Two men sought by police over Raunds Asda theft
Police are asking members of the public for help
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:43 am
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 11:44 am
Two men are being sought in connection with a theft from the Asda supermarket in Michael Way, Raunds.
CCTV stills have been released of the pair who police officers believe may have information about the theft that took place between 10.30am and 11.05am on Thursday, September 16.
Anyone who may recognise the men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 2100538440.