Two men charged after police car damaged in pursuit of stolen vehicle in Corby

Two men have been arrested and charged with a number of driving offences following a police chase with a stolen vehicle in Corby yesterday.

Lee Annand, 31, of Beanfield Avenue, Corby, and Jude Campbell, 19, of no fixed address, were arrested in Danesholme Road after a short police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The car, a blue Land Rover Discovery, was stolen from an address in Hallaton near Market Harborough some time between 10pm on Sunday (September 8) and 8.20am the following morning.

The car was traced to Corby at about 11am yesterday but it failed to stop for officers, who pursued it.

It was brought to a stop in Danesholme Road after a short pursuit and the two men were arrested. One police car was damaged in the incident.

Annand was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.

Campbell was charged with aggravated vehicle taking.