Two in custody after armed police deployed to Corby

Two men have been arrested after an incident on the Danesholme estate in Corby this afternoon (Tuesday).
Police were called to a domestic incident in Herford Close, off Copenhagen Road, at about 12.10pm.
Eyewitnesses reported five or six armed officers in the surrounding area with one saying police forced entry to a house.
A police spokesman said: "Because of the nature of the incident and for safety reasons, we deployed armed officers to the scene."
A 35-year-old Corby man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Police also arrested a 34-year-old Corby man on suspicion of robbery.
The spokesman added that the incident has now concluded.