Two in custody after armed police deployed to Corby

Two men have been arrested after an incident on the Danesholme estate in Corby this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police were called to a domestic incident in Herford Close, off Copenhagen Road, at about 12.10pm.

Herford Close in Corby.

Eyewitnesses reported five or six armed officers in the surrounding area with one saying police forced entry to a house.

A police spokesman said: "Because of the nature of the incident and for safety reasons, we deployed armed officers to the scene."

A 35-year-old Corby man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested a 34-year-old Corby man on suspicion of robbery.

The spokesman added that the incident has now concluded.