Two Corby men are ‘wanted’ after failing to turn up for trial

Magistrates have issued two warrants for Corby men who were due to stand trial yesterday but failed to appear at court.

Andrew Rae, 50, of Butterwick Walk, and John McAulay, 43, of Holyrood Walk were due to face a trial over an attempted theft that happened at PC Howard in Kings Cliffe on June 15.

Adnrew Rae of Butterwick Walk, Corby. NNL-190208-144217005

They had both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

But yesterday (Thursday, August 1) they both failed to attend Wellingborough Magistrates Court so a bench warrant, issued without bail, was issued for their arrest.

Anyone who knows where they are can contact police on 101.