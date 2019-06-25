Two charged with murder over Little Harrowden stabbing

Two people have been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Little Harrowden.

A 44-year-old man died after an incident in Hardwick Road on Friday, June 21.

Police at the scene

This morning (Tuesday) two people were charged with his murder.

They are 20-year-old male Levar Thomas, of Knox Road in Wellingborough, and 28-year-old Sophie Hughes of Faraday Court in Thrapston.

They both appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court today and were remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Northampton Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

An 18-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of murder last night.

A 38-year-old Wellingborough man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender yesterday remained in police custody this morning.

Police activity to locate other people of interest to the investigation continues today.

Enquiries into the murder are ongoing and anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.