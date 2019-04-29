Two arrested over alleged Corby sex assault

Two men have been arrested after an alleged sex assault in Corby.

Police were called to Rockingham Road, near Decades, after reports of the incident at 4.50am on Saturday (April 27).

A 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Corby, have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.