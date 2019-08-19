Two arrested as police tackle nuisance Corby motorbike riders

Vehicles were seized and arrests were made as part of a day of action to tackle motorbike nuisance in Corby.

A proactive, intelligence-led police operation took place across the town on Thursday (August 15) with officers deployed to the Kingswood estate, Beanfield Avenue, Earlstrees Industrial Estate, Abington Fields, West Glebe Park, Cottingham Road, Willowbrook Road and Black Hills.

Police search a garage.

The operation - involving three police officers, two PCSOs and three council officers - focused on the illegal use of motorcycles which had been reported to officers over a number of weeks by members of the Corby community.

Last month we captured a motorcyclist wearing a balaclava and no helmet who pulled several wheelies on the pavement just yards from pedestrians in Oakley Road.

PCSO Julie Anderson, who led the operation, said: “I hope this operation went some way to reassuring the people in Corby that the police are taking these issues with motorcycle nuisance seriously, and are working to deter the offenders and bring them to justice."

Police also focused on tracking down stolen motorbikes.

Vehicles were also seized.

A number of garages across the town were searched as part of the day of action and a number of vehicles were seized as a result.

Two arrests were also made, including a man who was already wanted by police.

PC Tamlin Rees, lead for off-road bike nuisance on the north of the county, said: “I’m pleased with how the operation went and I hope it makes it clear to offenders that we are after them and remain determined to curb their criminal activity on behalf of residents in the affected areas.

“This is just one of a number of tactics we shall be using to show these offenders their behaviour and criminality does not go unnoticed and shall not be tolerated.”