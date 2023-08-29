Trail of blood found in Northampton town centre – urgent police hunt as CCTV is released
Is this you or do you recognise this man? Detectives in Northampton have issued an image of a man they would like to trace as a matter of urgency.
It is believed this man may have sustained a significant injury after a trail of blood was found between Billing Road and Wellingborough Road, Northampton and reported to police earlier today (Sunday, August 27).
Detectives believe the man may have been wounded during an incident in Wellingborough Road, Ardington Road or Barry Road between 4am and 5am and have taken the unusual step to release the image in a bid to check on his welfare.
If this is you or you recognise the man, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.Detectives would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Please quote incident number 23000532558 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.