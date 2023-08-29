Detectives believe the man may have been wounded during an incident in Wellingborough Road, Ardington Road or Barry Road between 4am and 5am and have taken the unusual step to release the image in a bid to check on his welfare.

Is this you or do you recognise this man? Detectives in Northampton have issued an image of a man they would like to trace as a matter of urgency.

It is believed this man may have sustained a significant injury after a trail of blood was found between Billing Road and Wellingborough Road, Northampton and reported to police earlier today (Sunday, August 27).

