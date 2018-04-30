Thugs steal cash and mobile phone from unconscious man in Northampton

A 55-year-old man was knocked to the ground and assaulted before being robbed while unconscious in Northampton.

The incident took place in Alcombe Road when the man was walking along the pavement - at some point between 1am and 3am on Sunday, April, 8 - when he was approached from behind and assaulted.

He was knocked to the ground and kicked and stamped on, causing him to lose consciousness before the offenders searched his pockets and made off with items including his phone and cash, Northamptonshire Police today said.

A man and woman went to the aid of the victim shortly after the incident and officers would like to speak to them, as they may be able to assist with the investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.