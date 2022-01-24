A Northampton man who hid a camera inside his former partner’s home to make secret recordings has been jailed for four years.

Jamie Robinson, aged 32, turned up at various places unexpectedly — including at the woman's home and workplace — and also stalked her by using digital devices to listen in to conversations.

On one occasion, he tracked her down to to a hotel where she was staying with a friend and booked himself into an adjacent room.

Jamie Robinson was jailed for four years at Northampton Crown Court

Robinson, of Grafton Way, Duston, admitted three charges of causing actual bodily harm, assault and stalking when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last month. On Thursday (January 20) a Crown Court judge sentenced him to four years and issued a ten-year restraining order.

PC Thomas Rosignoli, of Northamptonshire Police Domestic Abuse Team led the investigation.

He said: “I welcome the sentence handed down to Jamie Robinson yesterday as it reflects his calculated, obsessive behaviour, and the extreme lengths he went to in order to try and keep this woman in his grip.

“The woman in this case has shown great bravery in standing up to Robinson and reporting his awful actions to us. I hope the conclusion of this case allows her some closure and an opportunity to move on and hopefully find someone who will treat her well, as she deserves.

“To hide a camera in someone’s home is a gross invasion of their privacy and the level of stalking involved in this case has thankfully been reflected in the length of the sentenced handed out.