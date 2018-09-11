Thrown glass bottle hit innocent woman in the face in Northampton

A broken glass was allegedly thrown at an innocent third party following an altercation between three men.

Northamptonshire Police said the three men were believed to have been fighting outside a shop in St James Park Road, at around 11pm on Wednesday, August 22.

One of them broke a glass bottle and threw it at one of the others.

But the bottle missed his intended target and hit a woman in the nose, causing bleeding.

Officers have released the above picture of a man they would like to speak with in connection with the assault and believe he may have information that could help.

The man pictured of anyone who knows him, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111