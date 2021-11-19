Three Northamptonshire parents have been jailed for a combined total of 11 years for child cruelty offences.

The sentencing comes after a investigation by police sparked by one of the children disclosing, in 2019, that their parents had been violent towards them.

Further into the investigation, it was discovered that the mother and father had been using physical force against their children since 2015, later joined by another female family member.

Northampton Crown Court.

None of the defendants can be named in order to protect the anonymity of their victims.

During the trial at Northampton Crown Court, it was heard how the children suffered regular beatings, initially with a stick but later with a belt, and often in front of one another.

After the trio were convicted of a number of child cruelty, neglect and assault offences, on November 5, the mother was jailed for four years, while the father was sentenced to three and a half years.

The third family member, who is mother to another child, was also jailed for three and a half years.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Laura Jardine, of the Child Protection Team at Northamptonshire Police, said: “This is a very sad and upsetting case in which these three parents have wrongly used force to chastise their children.

“These children were slapped and hit with sticks, belts and shoes over a significant period of time.

“It was heard in court that the reason behind their actions was that all three parents had high expectations of their children and wanted them to achieve well educationally.

"However, it was also apparent that these beatings were given as punishments if the children were deemed to have misbehaved.

“Sadly this abuse became so commonplace the children believed it was normal. They suffered a great deal over many years, and now also have to deal with the fact their parents have – rightly, given the seriousness of their crimes – been sent to prison.

“These children have been tremendously brave in coming forwards and giving evidence against their parents and I very much hope that they are all able to move past the trauma of their experiences and go on to lead happy and successful lives.”

All of the children involved are now in the care of social services.

It is never acceptable to chastise children in a physical way regardless of the circumstances and Northamptonshire Police will take any reports of child abuse extremely seriously.

Report concerns via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO or in an emergency call 999.