Three Northampton men charged with conspiracy to handle stolen goods

A gang of men from Northampton have appeared in court charged with conspiring to handle stolen car parts.

Valentas Boguzas, 26, Lukas Gaidelionis, 26, and Redas Miezinskas, 30, have all been charged with conspiring to receive stolen goods following the discovery of a large number of high-value car parts at addresses in Northampton and Little Houghton.

Boguzas, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, Gaidelionis, of Baring Road, Northampton, and Miezinskas, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, all appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, June 7, and were remanded into custody until their next court appearance.