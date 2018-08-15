Three children playing together touched by man inappropriately in Northampton

Police are hunting for a man who inappropriately touched three children who were out playing together.

The children, a 12-year-old girl and two boys aged seven and 10, were playing at the outdoor play equipment in Blackthorn Road when they were pproached by a man who hugged them.

They ran off to a bus stop and called for help.

According to police, the incident happened at around 1pm on Wednesday, August 8.

Officers said the suspect is described as a white man, aged between 50 and 60, tall with a slim build and a short grey beard.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, blue and white Lacoste polo shirt, dark jogging bottoms and brown shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.