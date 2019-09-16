Three arrests after fatal Corby crash

Three men have been arrested after a fatal crash in Corby on Saturday (September 14).

A 45-year-old Corby woman died at the scene in Dunedin Road after the incident near the junction with Albany Gardens at about 10.20am.

A black Ford Mondeo overtook on a right-hand bend and crashed head-on with a blue Mercedes CLK240 which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The woman, who was a rear seat passenger in the Mondeo, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the driver of the Mondeo and a front seat passenger fled the scene.

Both of them, who are 30-years-old and local, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.

A third man, who is 29-years-old and also local, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police have launched an appeal to trace the occupants of two vehicles overtaken by the Mondeo before the crash.

A force spokesman said: "Officers would now like to trace the driver of a yellow van, which is described as having a long wheel base similar to an ambulance, and a red vehicle.

"Both of these vehicles were overtaken by the Mondeo prior to the crash and detectives believe the occupants could assist their enquiries into the collision.

"Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101."