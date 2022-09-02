Threat to Premier Inn in Northampton was a bomb, police confirm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The threat that led to hotel guests being evacuated in Northampton was a bomb, Northamptonshire Police have confirmed.

At around 3am today (September 2), hotel guests staying at the Premier Inn in St John’s were asked to leave the premises due to a threat to the building.

Guests were taken to the Guildhall where they are being looked after by the Red Cross.

Hotel guests were evacuated at 3am (September 2).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman has now confirmed the threat to the building as a bomb. Specialist officers are still at the scene continuing with their searches.

There is still a major police and fire service presence at the hotel and a cordon has been set up.

Earlier today, Superintendent Sarah Johnson from Northamptonshire Police said: “At the moment, the response we’ve put in place is a precautionary measure as we work with staff and our partners to return people to the hotel as soon as possible.

“A 50 metre cordon has been put in place while out specialist teams search the premises and we expect them to be on scene for the next few hours.

The cordon set up in Northampton town centre.

“The guests from the hotel are in the care of the local authority and we’re working to return the area back to normality as quickly as possible.”

A guest who has been evacuated said police have informed them that they will be able to go back to the hotel in around two hours if “nothing significant is found”. Guests have not been told what police are looking for just that there is a “significant danger to the building”.