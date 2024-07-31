Thieving Northamptonshire employee told to repay £6,000 she stole from National Trust

By Sam Wildman
Published 31st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
A National Trust worker who stole more than £6,000 from her employers has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Jennifer Hatton, who was based at the heritage and nature charity’s Lyveden site, near Oundle, used their card for non-trust related activities and to buy things for herself.

The 29-year-old, of Eagle Walk in Brampton, near Huntingdon, was caught when the National Trust’s central finance team flagged unusual activity.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said a lot of the criminal activity took place when she took a secondment as general manager for one of the properties within the trust’s Northern Ireland portfolio.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Hatton pleaded guilty to two charges of theft by employee when she appeared in the dock at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

She admitted stealing £2,890.20 between August 2023 and December 2023, as well as stealing £3,393.80 between December 2021 and July 2023.

She was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities and 180 hours of unpaid work and must repay £6,284 in compensation.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “As soon as we became aware of fraudulent activity we informed, and worked with, the police to help with their investigations.

"We are extremely grateful for the support and diligence of everyone involved in the successful conclusion of this case."