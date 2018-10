Offenders broke into a container on a building site in Weldon and stole building equipment.

Sometime between 7pm on Wednesday, October 17, and 6am yesterday (Thursday) the offenders broke into the container in Arnold Drive and used a wheelbarrow from inside to transport tools to a vehicle parked nearby, possibly in Muirfield Road.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.