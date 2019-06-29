Thieves strike three times in Kettering street

A Kettering street was hit by three car break-ins overnight.

All of the incidents took place between Thursday (June 27) and the following morning in Dryden Street.

Witnesses should contact police on 101

At some point between 3.45pm on Thursday and 9.30am on Friday, thieves broke into a black Ford Focus and stole a SatNav.

In the same street, between 11pm on Thursday and and 9am on Friday, a black Audi A5 was targeted. A wallet was stolen from the glovebox.

And just down the road, at some point between 9.40pm on Thursday and 8.30am on Friday, a grey Skoda Octavia was broken into. A messy search was conducted but nothing was stolen.

Witnesses to any of the incidents or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.