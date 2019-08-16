Thieves steal 14ft pool from Kettering home

A 14ft swimming pool was stolen from the garden of a house in Kettering.

The incident took place at some point between 3pm on August 2 and 10.30am on August 7 in Pytchley Road.

Police are investigating

Thieves entered the back garden of the house and stole an adult's bicycle, two children's bicycles and the 14ft inflatable pool.

No description of the offenders was available from police as the incident was not captured on CCTV.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.