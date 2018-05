Police are investigating after a break in at a house in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday (May 4) between 1.40pm and 4pm, when thieves forced entry into the house in Milverton Crescent by smashing a back window.

Once inside, they stole jewellery.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.