These are the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Corby - how does your area compare?

The worst hotspots for reports of anti-social behaviour in Corby have been revealed.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for February 2018 in each area. There were a total of 122 reports of anti social behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Dunedin Road area - 40 There were 40 reports of anti social behaviour in the Dunedin Road area in February 2019.

2. Corby town centre area - 39 There were 39 reports of anti social behaviour in the Corby town centre area in February 2019.

3. Rockingham Road area - 10 There were 10 reports of anti social behaviour in the Rockingham Road area in February 2019.

4. Byron Road area - 10 There were 10 reports of anti social behaviour in the Byron Road area in February 2019.

