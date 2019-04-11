These are the worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Corby - how does your area compare?
The worst hotspots for reports of anti-social behaviour in Corby have been revealed.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti-social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for February 2018 in each area. There were a total of 122 reports of anti social behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Dunedin Road area - 40
There were 40 reports of anti social behaviour in the Dunedin Road area in February 2019.