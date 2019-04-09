These are the streets in Corby where weapons were found in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of possession of weapons crimes across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of possession of weapons for January 2019 in the area. Possession of weapons includes items such as a knife or firearm. There were a total of 4 possession of weapons reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Alexandra Road There was one possession of weapons report on or near Alexandra Road

2. Kenilworth There was one possession of weapons report on or near Kenilworth

3. Oldenburg Road There was one possession of weapons report on or near Oldenburg Road

4. Ringstead Close There was one possession of weapons report on or near Ringstead Close

