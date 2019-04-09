There were a total of 4 possession of weapons reports in Corby in January 2019

These are the streets in Corby where weapons were found in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of possession of weapons crimes across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of possession of weapons for January 2019 in the area. Possession of weapons includes items such as a knife or firearm. There were a total of 4 possession of weapons reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There was one possession of weapons report on or near Alexandra Road

1. Alexandra Road

There was one possession of weapons report on or near Kenilworth

2. Kenilworth

There was one possession of weapons report on or near Oldenburg Road

3. Oldenburg Road

There was one possession of weapons report on or near Ringstead Close

4. Ringstead Close

