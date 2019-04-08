These are the 8 streets in Kettering where weapons were found in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of possession of weapons crimes across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of possession of weapons for January 2019 in the area. Possession of weapons includes items such as a knife or firearm. There were a total of 8 possession of weapons reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Bowling Green Road There was one possession of weapons report on or near Bowling Green Road

2. Cora Road There was one possession of weapons report on or near Cora Road

3. Greening Road There was one possession of weapons report on or near Greening Road

4. Northampton Road There was one possession of weapons report on or near Northampton Road

