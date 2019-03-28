These are the 7 most targeted streets in Northampton for burglaries in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 50 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Abington Street There were 15 reports of burglary in the Abington Street area Google other Buy a Photo

2. Wellingborough Road There were 10 reports of burglary in the Wellingborough Road area Google other Buy a Photo

3. Phippsville There were three reports of burglary in the Phippsville area Google other Buy a Photo

4. Kingsthorpe There were three reports of burglary in the Kingsthorpe area Google other Buy a Photo

View more