There were a total of 50 burglary reports in Northampton in January 2019

These are the 7 most targeted streets in Northampton for burglaries in 2019

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 50 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 15 reports of burglary in the Abington Street area

1. Abington Street

There were 10 reports of burglary in the Wellingborough Road area

2. Wellingborough Road

There were three reports of burglary in the Phippsville area

3. Phippsville

There were three reports of burglary in the Kingsthorpe area

4. Kingsthorpe

