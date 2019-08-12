There were 457 anti-social behaviour crimes across Corby in the last three months

These are the 15 Corby areas with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour - according to latest police figures

Data released by Police.uk shows the streets in Corby with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour.

These figures are based on crimes made from April to June 2019, the latest information available. In this period there were a total of 457 anti-social behaviour crimes across Corby. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 11 anti-social behaviour reports on or near Grimsby Close

1. Grimsby Close

There were 11 anti-social behaviour reports on or near Grimsby Close
There were nine anti-social behaviour reports on or near Barnard

2. Barnard

There were nine anti-social behaviour reports on or near Barnard
There were nine anti-social behaviour reports on or near Brookes Grove

3. Brookes Grove

There were nine anti-social behaviour reports on or near Brookes Grove
There were eight anti-social behaviour reports on or near Elizabeth Street

4. Elizabeth Street

There were eight anti-social behaviour reports on or near Elizabeth Street
