These are the 13 Kettering streets where you're most likely to get mugged

According to police data, there have been a total of 85 mugging crimes in Kettering between July 2018 and July 2019. These are the 13 Kettering streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Angel Yard There were 11 theft from person crimes on or near Angel Yard between July 2018 and July 2019

2. Meeting Lane There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Meeting Lane between July 2018 and July 2019

3. Ebenezer Place There were six theft from person crimes on or near Ebenezer Place between July 2018 and July 2019

4. High Street There were five theft from person crimes on or near High Street between July 2018 and July 2019

