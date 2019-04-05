There were a total of 66 burglary reports in Kettering in January 2019

These are the 12 most targeted streets in Kettering for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 66 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were eight reports of burglary on or near Orchard Crescent

1. Orchard Crescent

There were eight reports of burglary on or near Orchard Crescent
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were six reports of burglary on or near King Street

2. King Street

There were six reports of burglary on or near King Street
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of burglary on or near Kathleen Drive

3. Kathleen Drive

There were five reports of burglary on or near Kathleen Drive
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of burglary on or near Windmill Avenue

4. Windmill Avenue

There were five reports of burglary on or near Windmill Avenue
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3