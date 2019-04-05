These are the 12 most targeted streets in Kettering for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 66 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Orchard Crescent There were eight reports of burglary on or near Orchard Crescent

2. King Street There were six reports of burglary on or near King Street

3. Kathleen Drive There were five reports of burglary on or near Kathleen Drive

4. Windmill Avenue There were five reports of burglary on or near Windmill Avenue

