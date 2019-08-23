These are some of the most shocking crimes to have taken place on Kettering railways

Kettering is the railway station with the second-highest level of reported crime in Northamptonshire.

These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at the station, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the station itself, or on the trains or the railway itself.

1. Damage Rolling Stock By Stone Throwing A report was made at Kettering station on 2 April 2015. No suspect identified

2. Attempt Murder A report of attempted murder was made at Kettering station on 1 August 2015

3. Sexual Assault On A Female Aged 13 And Over No Penetration A report was made at Kettering station on 11 March 2017. No suspect identified

4. Public Order - Racially Or Religiously Aggravated - Fear Or Provocation Of Violence A report was made at Kettering station on 18 March 2017

