Ten devastating crimes which shook Northampton to its core

For a town seeped in history, it comes as no surprise that Northampton has as dark a past as anywhere in the British Isles.
From cold cases which still haunt detectives decades on, to cold-blooded murders which shocked the nation, we look at Northampton's most notorious crimes.
1. Sean McGann
The body of 15-year-old Sean McGann was found in an alleyway near Birchfield Road East, Abington, the morning after he was due to visit a funfair in April 1979. To date, no one has ever been convicted of the crime Photo: NA
2. Ding Family murder
Anxiang Du sparked a manhunt following one of the town’s most notorious and brutal murders. Du murdered his former business partner Jifeng ‘Jeff’ Ding, his wife Helen and their two daughters Xing — also known as Nancy — aged 18 and 12-year-old Alice during a horrific attack at their home in April 2011 Photo: NA
3. Robbery at Michael Jones' jewellers
Northampton found itself at the centre of a viral news story in 2011, after five armed robbers attempted to raid Michael Jones jewellers - only to be foiled by handbag-wielding pensioner Ann Timson, 71. The gang, armed with sledgehammers, were about to flee with watches worth £100,000 on scooters until the retired market trader waded in — all caught on a video - and they were jailed for a combined total of 26 years Photo: NA
4. Josiah Denton
According to Peter Hill’s A HIstory of Hostelries in Northamptonshire, Denton had been drinking with three pals in pubs in Flore in November 1835 before robbing one of them — named only as Bull — of a silver pocket watch and a shilling. Denton was sentenced to transportation to Australia where, after serving his time, he became a founder of the town of Toowoomba in Queensland Photo: NA