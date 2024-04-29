Ten devastating crimes which shook Northampton to its core

4 . Josiah Denton

According to Peter Hill’s A HIstory of Hostelries in Northamptonshire, Denton had been drinking with three pals in pubs in Flore in November 1835 before robbing one of them — named only as Bull — of a silver pocket watch and a shilling. Denton was sentenced to transportation to Australia where, after serving his time, he became a founder of the town of Toowoomba in Queensland Photo: NA