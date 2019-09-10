Teens set fire to crash mats at Northamptonshire school after digging under fence

A group of teenagers set fire to crash mats from a Northamptonshire school after digging a hole under a fence and breaking into an outbuilding, according to police.

The intruders are believed to have gained access to the playing field at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village in Daventry between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday (September 7).

Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village in Daventry. Photo: Google

They broke into an outbuilding which contained school equipment and removed several crash mats, which they dragged on to the playing field and set alight.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.