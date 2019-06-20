Teens from Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough appear in court on stabbing-related charge

Four teens from north Northamptonshire were among six defendants who made an appearance before magistrates this morning in connection with a serious stabbing earlier this year.

The charges relate to an incident on February 18 when a boy from the Blackthorn area of Northampton received life-threatening knife injuries.

A packed Court One at Northampton Magistrates’ Court saw the six casually-dressed defendants, five of whom appeared in the well of the court instead of the dock because of their ages, answer charges of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The youths were a 16-year-old from Wellingborough, a 14-year-old from Northampton and a 16-year-old from Corby. Magistrates had previously made an order preventing their names from being published.

Also in the dock was Kyle Marcano, 23, of Deal Court, Northampton; Dalston Phillips, 19, of Rockingham Road, Kettering (formerly of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough) and Oshayne Spencer, 19, of Scott Road, Kettering.

No pleas were entered. The defendants were all bailed aside from Spencer who has already been remanded into custody. The case was sent to the crown court and the next hearing will take place in July.