Teenagers arrested following series of fires in Higham Ferrers

Police have arrested three teenagers as part of their investigation into a series of fires in Higham Ferrers.

The boys aged between 14 and 16 were arrested earlier today (Monday).

It comes after an investigation was launched by Northants Police into a number of fires believed to have been started deliberately in the town since August.

Following the arrests, a spokesman for Northants Police said: “We are still appealing for any information or witnesses.”

Anyone with information can call the police on 101.