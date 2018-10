Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Higham Ferrers.

Police were called after a robbery at Higham General Stores in Queensway at about 6pm yesterday (Tuesday).

And they have since made two arrests as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody.”