Teenager stabbed in Corby

An investigation is under way after a teenage boy was stabbed in Corby this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police were called to an underpass under Oakley Road, near Tresham College, after the serious assault at about 1.15pm.

The scene this afternoon. Picture by Kettering Proactive team.

A spokesman for the force said the victim was stabbed and suffered what appears to be minor hand injuries.

Officers are still as the scene with a forensic team gathering evidence.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident but the Kettering proactive team said they found "good evidence" nearby after performing emergency first aid on the victim.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 209 of today's date.

The underpass remains cordoned off.