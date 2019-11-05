Teenager caught with knife in Burton Latimer spared jail

Connor Horne, 19, admitted carrying the black handled hunting knife in Poplar Road on August 30.

Horne, of Barnes Court in Retford, Nottinghamshire, also admitted assault and criminal damage at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 16 weeks - but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Horne must take part in 30 days of rehabilitation activities and is banned from entering Poplar Road for 18 months.

He must pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £122.