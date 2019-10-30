Teenager arrested after victim stabbed in Kettering robbery

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a Kettering robbery which saw the victim stabbed in the hand.

Police launched an investigation after the incident, which started when the victim was approached by three men at about 2.45am on Sunday, October 27, in Whiteford Drive at the junction with Highfield Road.

The men had their faces covered and asked the victim for cannabis and a cigarette.

Two men then held the victim while the third man threatened him with a knife.

When the victim tried to reach his mobile phone he was cut by the knife and suffered a deep laceration to his hand.

This morning (Wednesday) police arrested an 18-year-old Kettering man on suspicion of robbery.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.