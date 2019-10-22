Teenage girl sexually assaulted by man who indecently exposed himself to her in Northampton

A young man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl after indecently exposing himself to her in Northampton.

The attacker tried to get her to follow him into some bushes in Tonmead Road on Wednesday (October 16).

When she refused, he indecently exposed himself to her and then sexually assaulted her before she ran away.

The man is described as white, about 18-20 years old, about 5ft 11in, of medium build with slight stubble/beard and glasses. He wore a yellow coat and boots.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.