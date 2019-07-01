Teenage girl manages to escape after man tried to grab her while walking along Northampton towpath

A man tried to grab a 16-year-old girl as she walked along a towpath in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal in Briar Hill, Northampton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened at about 6.15pm on Tuesday, June 4. A 16-year-old girl was running along the towpath behind Hunsbarrow Road, when a man suddenly approached and attempted to grab her. The girl ran away.

"The suspect is described as black and in his early 30s. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit top," he added.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone fitting this description in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.