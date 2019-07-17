Teenage boy locked up after admitting to knife attack in Northampton town centre

A 17-year-old boy has been detained for more than three years after admitting trying to stab a man in Northampton town centre.

The teen from Northampton, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent over an incident in Market Square on September 14, last year.

Northampton Crown Court

At around 3.30pm that day an altercation broke out between the boy and a man, during which the teen threatened the man with a large machete-style knife, knocking him to the floor and attempting to stab him before he was able to escape.

The teenager was sentenced to three years and nine months, to be served in a young offenders’ institution, at Northampton Crown Court on July 5.

He received no separate penalty for one count of possessing an offensive weapon in relation to the same incident, one count of possessing a bladed article and one count of affray over an incident on September 25, 2018, and another count of possessing a bladed article relating to February 1, this year.