Taxi driver robbed of cash by 'boy and girl' during journey in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was robbed in Billingbrook Road, Northampton.

The incident happened at the junction with Lumbertubs Way on Wednesday, October 30, between 12.45am and 1am, when a taxi driver was attacked by his passengers, a boy and a girl, and robbed of cash.

The pair then stole his taxi which was later found crashed into several stationary vehicles.

The first offender is described as a tall white boy, of medium build, aged about 15, with dark short hair. The second offender is described as a white girl, of skinny build, aged about 16, with blonde hair in a ponytail.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.