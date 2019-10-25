'Taking fight back to criminals': Illegal weapons and drugs recovered and areas searched by police in Northampton

Illegal weapons and drugs were recovered from a home and public spaces were searched as police 'took the fight back to criminals' in Northampton.

Metal detectors and a specially-trained dog were used to search for potentially hidden firearms and drugs in the Blackthorn area on October 17.

Northamptonshire Police has released a video about the operation which also included a raid at a property in Cowley Close, Wootton.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride said: "I want to reassure the community that there were no issues around that, it was about us taking the fight back to the criminals and I'm really passionate about this.

"You will be aware that over recent weeks we've had a number of firearm discharges and today is about taking that fight back to the criminals."

The searches were carried out based on information received from the public about firearms and drugs which may have been hidden by criminals in easily-accessed areas.

As well as the recovered items, DCI McBride 'a lot of information' was gained from the public about goings-on in the area.

The work formed part of Operation Viper, the Northamptonshire Police crackdown on serious organised crime, including serious violence and drug-related activity.

DCI McBride urged people to report information by calling 101, or let the independent charity Crimestoppers know anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

He also had a message to criminals: "I cannot be more serious about this: my job is to pursue criminals relentlessly.

"My team and I will leave no stone unturned in terms of searching, taking criminal property away from them and more importantly, removing those weapons that can cause significant harm to the public that we serve.

"I really hope today has shown our commitment and ongoing pursuance of all those issues."