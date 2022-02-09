Takeaway staff abused and window smashed during 4am attack at Northampton takeaway
Detectives appeal for information over racially aggravated incident in town centre
Detectives have released an image of a man they want to identify after a gang of four terrorised staff at a Northampton town centre takeaway.
Officers are investigating racially aggravated criminal damage after two of the quartet smashed a restaurant window at around 4am.
The four, all males, were all asked to leave Flames in York Road after becoming aggressive towards staff between 3.20am and 4.30am on January 2.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (February 9): "Three of the males returned to Flames while two of the trio caused damage to the window at Efes next door.
"Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could help with their investigation. We are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch by calling 101 using incident number 22000002213 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."