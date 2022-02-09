Takeaway staff abused and window smashed during 4am attack at Northampton takeaway

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to identify after a gang of four terrorised staff at a Northampton town centre takeaway.

Officers are investigating racially aggravated criminal damage after two of the quartet smashed a restaurant window at around 4am.

The four, all males, were all asked to leave Flames in York Road after becoming aggressive towards staff between 3.20am and 4.30am on January 2.

Detectives want to identify the man pictured following incidents at Efes and Flames last month

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday (February 9): "Three of the males returned to Flames while two of the trio caused damage to the window at Efes next door.