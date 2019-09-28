Sweet-toothed Wellingborough shoplifter assaulted PCSO

A serial Wellingborough shoplifter wanted on recall to prison is back inside after assaulting a PCSO.

Danielle Prosser, 32, was the subject of a wanted appeal last month for breaching licence conditions after a previous theft conviction.

With the police looking for her she stole again, helping herself to 13 bottles of shampoo and conditioner from a One Stop in the town on September 12.

A day later she assaulted a PCSO and was arrested.

Earlier this month she admitted theft and assault and was jailed at Northampton Magistrates' Court for 12 weeks.

Prosser, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to four other thefts.

On May 6 she stole confectionery worth £17.20 from a One Stop. On July 9, she helped herself to another £37 worth of sweets from the shop.

A day later, on July 10, she returned and stole various household items worth £55.20.

And on July 24 she stole more household items and sweets worth £47.30.

Magistrates handed her further prison sentences, which will run concurrently to the 12-week term, and ordered her to pay compensation of £156.70 for the items she stole.

She must also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.