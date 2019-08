A Kettering man caught behind the wheel despite being banned has been given a suspended prison sentence.

John Baldwin, 39, drove a Vauxhall Zafira near his home in Naseby Road on June 25 when he was disqualified.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

He also had no insurance.

On Thursday (August 8) magistrates jailed him for 16 weeks but suspended the prison sentence for a year.

He was also given a further 12-month driving ban and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.