Suspected county lines drug dealer arrested after Class A drugs and cash seized

A suspected county lines drug dealer was arrested on Saturday (June 29).

The teenager from Northamptonshire was arrested at about 3pm in Ermine Street, Huntingdon, after police seized a big bundle of Class A drugs and cash.

Drugs seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He has since been released under investigation.